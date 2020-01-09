Zia Langove calls for basic facilities to prisoners

QUETTA: Provincial Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Meer Zia Langove has said, provincial government taking all necessary measures to ensure facilities for prisoners at province’s district and central jails adding skill and social development training being provided to prisoners. He shared these views on Thursday while visiting Central Jail Mach where he visited Barracks and kitchen and also met with prisoners. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Provincial Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Meer Zia Langove has said, provincial government taking all necessary measures to ensure facilities for prisoners at province’s district and central jails adding skill and social development training being provided to prisoners. He shared these views on Thursday while visiting Central Jail Mach where he visited Barracks and kitchen and also met with prisoners.

“Facilities being provided to all prisoners in central and district jails following Jail Manuals while provincial government utilizing all resources for jail’s security.” Zia Langove said.

Mach Jail Superintendent briefed the Minister regarding security facilities and various training courses being provided to prisoners.

Langove directed Jail Officers and Superintendent to use their powers and rights in order to prevent illicit activities inside the prison.

Sharing views on Tuesday’s blast in Quetta the Home Minister said, no one would be allowed to spoil peace in Balochistan, “Security arrangements across the province beefed-up following Mecongy Road blast.”

“Enemies attempting to disturb peace in the province by targeting innocent citizens but their vicious attempts would be halted.” Zia Langove added.

