Yousaf Baig Mirza discusses media related matters with PM Imran

ISLAMABAD Special Assistant on Media Yousuf Baig Mirza has met Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan in Islamabad today (Friday).

During the meeting, matters regarding media field were discussed.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had emphasised the need to utilise the digital media as a tool to portray positive image of Pakistan as well as Islam besides spreading the voice of oppressed people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) across the globe.

While meeting a delegation of youth from different fields and digital media, the premier also deliberated over opportunities for youths in the digital media sector, allied challenges and their resolution.

He viewed that the digital media could effectively highlight Pakistan’s immense potential in the tourism sector.