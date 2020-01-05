Three-day training workshops for student to begin today

QUETTA: The three-day training workshop for the training of students, in connection with the program starting from January 6, 2020, by the Industries and Commerce Balochistan, to transform traditional business into corporate bodies through registration of the company has completed. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

This program will register services, hospitals and private educational and other related businesses, including trade, agriculture, herding, minerals, construction, fishing and gardening during the traditional business registration process. The event is going to be held on January 6, 2020 at the Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences, as Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alayani will grace the program as well.

Addressing the students at the conclusion of the three-day training workshop, Secretary Industries Ghulam Ali Baloch said that under the guidance of Chief Minister Balochistan Jamal Kamal Khan, the program of Industries and Commerce is a concrete step to ensure the participation of the people of Balochistan.

“Traditional citizens business in 14 clusters Transferring to corporate bodies through registration of Company”, he said and added that 154 students will use their abilities to register traditional business of citizens in their assigned clusters in 14 clusters of Balochistan.

“After meeting with different businessmen, not only entice them to register their traditional business but also know the benefits and utilities of registration” he added. Director Industries Mohammad Akhtar Longove addressed the participants of the training workshop on the occasion and said that it is the only program of its kind across Balochistan “The students associated with the program should take full advantage of it and work hard to achieve this program successfully,” he said, adding that in regards to traditional business registration and change in corporate bodies. The program will run from January 6, 2020 to May 30, 2020.

