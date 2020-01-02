Strong winds damaged dozens of boats at Gwadar coast

GWADAR: The storm surge in Gwadar has caused damage to number of boats of fishermen, as rescue operation remained continue whole day. The rescue team of Pakistan Navy and district administration had launched rescue operations after heavy winds hit Gwadar coast. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

GWADAR: The storm surge in Gwadar has caused damage to number of boats of fishermen, as rescue operation remained continue whole day. The rescue team of Pakistan Navy and district administration had launched rescue operations after heavy winds hit Gwadar coast.

The district administration said that damage to the ships by the waves is being reviewed but teams have been dispatched to prevent further damage to the coast.

According to Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Captain Mohammad Waseem, Navy has been approached to provide relief services to the affected area, to pull over the boats to safe point. Pakistan Navy Camo Vest has assured their full cooperation in providing relief work.

The rescue team has launched relief work, says Deputy Commissioner, said that district administration and Pak Navy Alert for fishermen’s aid, and rescue team has been dispatched for further prevention of damage. According to fisheries officials, several boats anchored on the coast on Thursday were damaged. Rescue of the ships affected by the waves began.

Fisheries officials said that boats are being evacuated, which were stuck in sand at the coast, and damage to the boats is being evaluated. According to local fisherman leader Khudadad Waju, more than twenty fishing boats have been sunk or broken, including nets and engines. “Three fishermen injured himself while pulling the boat out of the sea.

In addition, due to the strong winds, the boats were broken due to collision with the under construction expressway while the under construction expressway did not cross the ferry and fishermen could not get their boats on time and the damage was greater,” he added.

