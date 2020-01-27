Sindh, federal governments reach consensus over IGP Kaleem Imam removal

KARACHI: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government on Monday reached a consensus with the Sindh government on removing incumbent Inspector General of Police Kaleem Imam, agreeing to replace him with a new provincial police chief.

The matter had been a bone of contention between the federal government and the Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Sindh government for weeks, with the provincial government earlier recommending the IGP’s removal claiming he had failed to perform satisfactorily. The federal government, however, had snubbed the Sindh government, saying Imam would continue to serve as IGP for now.

The breakthrough finally came in a meeting on Monday between Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Prime Minister Imran Khan in Karachi, where the chief minister formally requested the premier to replace Imam with one of four officers whose names have been forwarded to the federal cabinet.

Sources told said that PM Imran and CM Murad reached a consensus over a probable replacement, with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail also backing the decision.

CM Murad reportedly told the prime minister that differences and uncertainty were causing problems. The chief minister also put forward reservations and decisions of the provincial cabinet.

PM Imran arrived in the metropolis for a one-day visit on Monday and is set to meet businessmen and attend a Kamyab Jawan Programme cheque distribution ceremony. Governor Ismail and CM Murad received the premier at PAF Base Faisal.

The prime minister is scheduled to attend a fundraising event for the Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital. PM Imran will also be the chief guest at a cheque distribution ceremony for the Kamiyab Jawan Programme beneficiaries in the city.

The visit to Karachi comes amid reports that relations between the premier and the Sindh government have been improving. Quoting unnamed sources at the CM House, the PM’s behaviour has been very cordial with the Sindh CM lately.