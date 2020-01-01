Secretary C&W inspects construction work of Eastern Bypass

QUETTA: Provincial Secretary of Communications and Works Noor Ul Amin Mengal inspected the project for the construction of the Eastern Bypass of Quetta on Wednesday and evaluated the progress. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Provincial Secretary of Communications and Works Noor Ul Amin Mengal inspected the project for the construction of the Eastern Bypass of Quetta on Wednesday and evaluated the progress.

Upon his visit, Secretary C and W Noor Ul Amin Mengal was briefed about the project and told that 40 percent of the project has been completed, while remaining of the work to completed till the end of the June this year.

Secretary C and W on the occasion, approved the amendments in the design of the project, also directed the installment of street lights and tuff paver on both sides of road.

Noor Ul Amin Mengal directed the authorities to begin the work on five flyovers of the road, while insisted that the work on the project must be completed till the end of June.

He also took notice of the delay and bad quality of the construction, as he issued show cause to the EXEN.

The cost of the project is estimated at around Rs. 660 million. The project includes construction of five flyovers from Sibi road to Satellite town of Quetta.

