Remain neutral in Gulf stand off

With tensions between the US and Iran intensifying again amid war drums beating in the Gulf region, Islamabad has been advised to remain neutral to the conflict and avoid jumping into the middle of 'someone else's war'. US President Donald Trump is pushing for another calamitous Middle East war.

The assassination of Maj Gen Qassem Soleimani, Iran's top commander and the second most influential figure in his country, along with a number of Iraqi militia leaders on Friday was tantamount to an act of war with grave long-term consequences. President Donald Trump had blamed Iran for the attack of violent protesters on embassy compound. He has threatened Iran to be prepared for paying the price which was taken in the shape killing General Solemeni.

The assassination of Iranian commander has been condemned by France, Russia and Syria. France European Union Minster Amelie de Montchalin expressed anguish over it and said world has become more dangerous. Kontantin Kosachev, head of Russian foreign affairs committee in the upper house of parliament said that killing of top Iranian general will boost tension across the Middle East. Syrian opposition has expressed joy over the assassination of general Qasem because he led the fight of Iranian forces in Syria to prevent the fall of President Bashara al Asad regime In the Syrian conflict Russia and Iran are close allies against the US, Israel and some Arab countries hostile to the sitting government there and back the opposition forces for its overtrow.

The simmering US-Iran tension started rising when President Trump announced pulling out of Iran’s nuclear deal in May, 2018. The US also imposed economic sanctions on Iran. However, its European allies Briton, France and Germany regretted the President Trump decision and continued trade relations with Iran. Russia also expressed deep disappointment over it. On the contrary Saudi Arabia and Gulf States welcomed the pull out decision. The peacetime killing of a top general of a country on the orders of the leadership of another is a clear act of war. The Iranian ambassador to the UN was spot-on when he said a military action can only be responded by another military action. A self-respecting country is expected to respond to such acts at a time and place, and with a type of response, of its choice. Unless it does so, it is likely to be taken as a pushover and bullied further.

Pakistan must take a cue from the joint China, Russia and Iran naval exercises held last week in the Gulf. Sanity requires not taking any partisan position but maintaining neutrality in the Gulf polarisation. Every country in the region would suffer if President Trump is allowed to get away with his gunboat diplomacy. However, Despite having brotherly ties with Iran since its independence, Pakistan has not been able to progress its trade relations with its western neighbour. A prime example is the stalled Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline project.

If Islamabad extends support to Iran going ahead with the IP Gas pipeline project and connecting Gwadar and Chahbahar as sister ports under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) of Beijing, is it willing to take the risk of antagonising not only the US but also close friends such as Saudi Arabia and other gulf countries. Iran should adhere to the terms of its deal in order to ensure its credibility, which could win Iran conditional support from Europe, China and Russia. Islamabad should not jump in to anyone’s war and should play a role similar to the one it played in the Yemen conflict.

