Region still on edge

Iran's missile attack on US bases in Iraq was retaliation after the U.S. killed its top general in a drone strike last week, in a move that was seen as destabilizing the Middle East. As Iran's neighbour, Pakistan could not remain unaffected, and on Monday, the Karachi Stock Exchange lost 1116 points on the KSE 1000 index, or 2.71 per cent. Obviously, the fear of conflict breaking out in the sensitive Persian Gulf was behind this highly negative sentiment.

Iran’s missile attack on US bases in Iraq was retaliation after the U.S. killed its top general in a drone strike last week, in a move that was seen as destabilizing the Middle East. As Iran’s neighbour, Pakistan could not remain unaffected, and on Monday, the Karachi Stock Exchange lost 1116 points on the KSE 1000 index, or 2.71 per cent. Obviously, the fear of conflict breaking out in the sensitive Persian Gulf was behind this highly negative sentiment. There was a rush worldwide towards so-called safe havens, as the fund managers who had cash available from stock sales desperately places to invest that would yield maximum returns.

There was a rise in the price of gold, which reached a seven-year high, as well as in the rates of the yen, the euro and the Swiss franc. Oil prices also went up, a development Pakistani policymakers must regret, both because it is a safe haven, and because a conflict would lead to shortages. Incidentally, this would show how ‘hot money’ seeks high returns as well as safety, and how quickly it flees a country. President Trump backed away from further military action against Iran and called for a new diplomatic effort as the bristling confrontation of the last six days appeared to ease after Iranian missile strikes that proved more symbolic than deadly. “Iran appears to be standing down, which a good thing is for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world,” Mr. Trump said in a televised statement.

The Trump vowed again not to let Iran obtain a nuclear weapon and warned it against future terrorism or destabilizing actions in the region, but otherwise avoided the bombastic threats that had characterized his public remarks in recent days. Instead, he said he would impose more economic sanctions on Iran and called on NATO allies to become more involved in the Middle East. Some analysts expressed cautious optimism that the missile strikes might prove the end of the immediate conflict rather than the start of a larger confrontation that could spiral into a full-fledged war. They could have been a face-saving way for Iran to say it had responded forcefully to the killing of General Suleimani without actually hurting any Americans, which would quite likely have provoked Mr. Trump into escalating further.

If the two sides ease off a military clash in the short term, the conflict could very well play out in other ways in the weeks and months to come. Iran has many proxy groups in the Middle East that could stir trouble in new ways for American troops or American allies like Israel and Saudi Arabia, and experts remained wary of a possible Iranian cyberstrike on domestic facilities. President Hassan Rouhani of Iran made clear that his country still saw its mission over the long run as driving the United States out of the Middle East after the killing of General Suleimani. “Our final answer to his assassination will be to kick all US forces out of the region,” Mr. Rouhani wrote on Twitter.

Unfortunately for Pakistan, it is already going through a rough patch economically, and there does not seem there is much breathing-space. At this point, all it can do is hunker down and prepare for the real world– or the worst. This hostile, aggressive bullying is provoking Iran and its proxies in Middle-East to harshly retaliate. Such a kind of attitude is not only posing a threat to Iran and the USA, but also to the whole world. There should be no doubt that neocons are trying to drive Trump to war with Iran.

