Pakistani passport slips further in ranking, now fourth-worst for international travel

The Pakistani passport has been ranked as the fourth worst passport for international travel, according to the Henley Passport Index.

The Henley Passport Index, which is a ranking of all the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa, placed Pakistan on the 104th position.

Last year the Pakistani passport had been ranked as the fifth worst passport to hold.

It now fares better than the passports of only three other countries: Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan. It shares the fourth spot with Somalia.

Pakistani passport holders still enjoy visa-free access to 32 countries.

Japan retained the top spot as the world’s most powerful passport. The Asian nation has come out on top in the index, which is revised quarterly, for the third time in a row.

Other Asian countries in the most powerful passport list are Singapore, which stands at the second spot, and South Korea tying with Germany in third place.

European countries also performed favourably, with Finland sitting on fourth and Spain, Luxembourg and Denmark coming fifth. Sweden and France took the sixth spot on the list.

The United States dropped two places two eighth, sharing the spot with United Kingdom, Norway, Green and Belgium. Meanwhile, Canada ranked ninth.

The United Arab Emirates also climbed up 47 places to sit in 18th place, with a visa-free or visa-on-arrival score of 171.

1. Japan (191 destinations)

2. Singapore (190)

3. South Korea, Germany (189)

4. Italy, Finland (188)

5. Spain, Luxembourg, Denmark (187)

6. Sweden, France (186)

7. Switzerland, Portugal, Netherlands, Ireland, Austria (185)

8. United States, United Kingdom, Norway, Greece, Belgium (184)

9. New Zealand, Malta, Czech Republic, Canada, Australia (183)

10. Slovakia, Lithuania, Hungary (181)

1. Afghanistan (26)

2. Iraq (28)

3. Syria (29)

4. Pakistan, Somalia (32)

5. Yemen