Pakistan expresses concerns over escalating US-Iran tensions

Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui on Thursday said that Pakistan has expressed its concerns over the escalating hostile relations between United States and Iran after strikes in Iraq.

During a weekly briefing, the spokesperson said Pakistan is not in the favor of war and hoped that both countries would resolve the matter as early as possible for the sake of regional peace.

Pakistan enjoys cordial relations with all the countries including Iran and Afghanistan, she added.

Talking on the grave situation in the occupied Kashmir, Aisha Farooqui said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has raised the conflict on all the international forums. The Indian lockdown in IoK has entered 158th day with locals facing shortage of food and medicines, she told.

The FO spokesperson said Pakistan clearly rejects Indian propaganda, adding that opening of Kartarpur Corridor is the reflection of PM’s vision.

Earlier, Imran Khan said that he had asked Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa “to contact relevant military leaders to convey a clear message: Pakistan is ready to play it s role for peace but it can never again be part of any war.”

The prime minister said, “I have asked FM Qureshi to visit Iran, KSA & USA to meet with respective foreign ministers, Secretary of State.”