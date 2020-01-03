Pak-Iran talks conclude with agreement on enhanced cohesion

QUETTA: Pakistan and Iran have agreed to always extending all out cooperation and help to each other in their difficulties as both countries are close and best neighbors and underline the need for taking steps for the promotion of trade and economic activities between two countries. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Pakistan and Iran have agreed to always extending all out cooperation and help to each other in their difficulties as both countries are close and best neighbors and underline the need for taking steps for the promotion of trade and economic activities between two countries.

The three days 23rd Pak-Iran Joint Border Commission meeting, which concluded here on Friday, took various decisions about preventing illegal border crossing, stopping illegal supply of Iranian diesel and petrol, taking measures to check border violation and terrorism both sides of the border and providing more incentives for the promotion trade between two countries.

The Balochistan Home Minister, Mir Ziaullah Langove and Chief Secretary Retired Capt; Fazeel Asghar led the Pakistani delegation in three day meeting while Deputy Governor Iranian Province of Sistan Balochistan, Muhammad Hadi Marshi represented Iran with its delegation.

“With providing more incentives and facilities trade and business activities would stable economic conditions of local people and business community of the border areas of both the counties and new business opportunities would be created,” meeting observed.

Chief Secretary Balochistan, Capt; Fazeel Asghar while speaking at the concluding session of the three days meeting of Joint Border Commission said that it imperative to implementation on all decisions taken in the three day moot. He said that small issues exist at the borders of both the countries should be eliminated and allow the people of both sides to create a peaceful atmosphere in the bordering area.

“Pakistan and Iran should have cooperated with each other in trade activities that will stable economy of both the counties,” Captain Fazeel Asghar said. Deputy Governor of Sistan Balochistan, Muhammad Hadi Marshi said in his concluding remarks that Pakistan and Iran are link brother countries who always helped each other in difficulties. “Help to each other and extending cooperation also will continue between Iran and Pakistan,” Mr. Marshi said.

Deputy Governor Sistan and Chief Secretary Balochistan singed minute’s documents of the join border commission at the end of three days moot. Senior civil and military officials were also present on the occasion.

Like this: Like Loading...