Nankana incident ‘condemnable’, against my ‘vision’, says PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday condemned the Nankana incident and said it was different from the state-sponsored oppression of minorities in India.

On Friday, dozens of demonstrators had protested over alleged unjust treatment of police in a case involving the marriage of a young couple, which was portrayed as a communal issue by the Indian media.

The prime minister, in a series of tweets, said that the Nankana incident was “against his vision and will find zero tolerance and protection from the government including police and judiciary”.

“The ongoing attacks across India on Muslims and other minorities is this: the former is against my vision and will find zero tolerance and protection from the government including police and judiciary,” PM Imran tweeted.

He added, “In contrast to Narendra Modi’s RSS vision supports minorities oppression and the targeted attacks against Muslims are part of this agenda. RSS goons conducting public lynchings, Muslims being violated by mobs are all not only supported by Modi govt but Indian police leads anti-Muslim attacks.”

Interior Minister Brigadier (retd) Ijaz Ahmed Shah on Sunday visited Nankana to ascertain the facts regarding Friday’s incident.

Shah said that he was here in Nankana on the directions of the prime minister. “What happened here on Friday was a conspiracy by those who are against the brotherhood and national sovereignty,” he said.

“International media projected the incident wrongly and twisted the facts. PM Imran’s government is standing by the Sikh community and those who were behind this incident will be brought to the book,” he added.

The Foreign Office on Friday rejected Indian allegations of the desecration and destruction of a holy place in Nankana Sahib as “not only false but also mischievous.”

“Attempts to paint this incident as a communal issue are patently motivated. Most importantly, the Gurdwara remains untouched and undamaged,” the Foreign Office said.

“All insinuations to the contrary, particularly the claims of acts of ‘desecration and destruction’ and desecration of the holy place, are not only false but also mischievous,” the Foreign Office said, rejecting Indian propaganda attempts.

“The Government of Pakistan remains committed to upholding law and order and providing security and protection to the people, especially the minorities.

“The opening of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor is a manifestation of Pakistan’s special care extended to the minorities, in line with the vision of the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah,” it said.