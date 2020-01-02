Missing Persons Commission disposes of 4,365 cases by December

ISLAMABAD: The Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (CoioED) has disposed of 4,365 cases by December 31, 2019, out of a total of 6,506 cases registered by December 31, 2019, says monthly report on cases of alleged enforced disappearances issued by Secretary CoioED Farid Ahmed Khan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

According to the monthly report, a total of 6,474 cases were received by the Commission upto Nov 2019. And 32 more cases were registered by the commission in December – swelling the total number of cases to 6,506. The Missing Persons Commission disposed of 97 cases in December 2019 and thus total disposal of Missing Persons upto December 31, 2019 is 4,365.

The Missing Persons Commission has conducted 533 hearings in December 2019, 261 in Islamabad, 204 in Karachi and 68 hearings were conducted in Lahore during December 2019. The Missing Persons Commission had conducted 655 cases in November, including 281 in Islamabad, 20 in Lahore, 223 in Karachi and 62 hearings were conducted in Quetta.

A total of 720 hearings were conducted in October 2019, the report said adding 311 in Islamabad, 77 in Peshawar, 249 in Karachi and 83 hearings were conducted in Quetta during October 2019. The relatives of missing persons have lauded the efforts of the chairman of the commission Justice Javed Iqbal and other members for locating their near and dear ones by taking personal interests.

