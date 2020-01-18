Media-police ties to be strengthened: IG Mohsin butt

QUETTA: Hosting a ceremony for the newly elected President Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Shahzad Zulfiqar on Saturday the Inspector General of Police Balochistan Mohsin Hassan Butt has called print and electronic media as eyes and ears of the society. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“Journalist Community have been highlight societal issues and people neglected by various reasons therefore Police and Journalists should build a strong relations in order to address public issues.” IG Police Mohsin Hassan Butt said.

He congratulated Senior Journalist Shahzad Zulfiqar for being elected as President PJUJ adding first time Balochistan has clinched an opportunity at National and International level which would be helpful in addressing issues pestering Journalist community of Balochistan.

IGP Balochistan presented shield to President PFUJ while DIG Quetta Abdul Razzaq Cheema and provincial journalist community were present in the occasion.

