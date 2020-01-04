Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar apologises on behalf of son for altercation with youth

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar on Saturday issued an apology on behalf of his son, who, along with his guard, had allegedly assaulted a young man on New Year’s eve.

On January 3rd, a first information report (FIR) was registered against Akhtar’s son, Taimur Waseem, and his personal guard at the Darakhshan Police Station for allegedly assaulting Hasnain Haider in Defence Phase 8 on December 31.

According to the victim, the confrontation began when the guard accompanying Taimur allegedly resorted to aerial firing, prompting Haider to inquire why he was doing so.

In response, the guard and the mayor’s son allegedly beat him up.

Waseem, who arrived at Haider’s house earlier today to clear the air and settle the matter, said an incident like this should not have occurred.

“Hasnain and his father have forgiven Taimur,” Akhtar claimed after the meeting.

He added that Hasnain and his father have assured him that they will take back the case.