Islamabad: UAE Crown Prince, PM Imran discuss matters of mutual interest

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of United Arab Emirates Armed Forces, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Thursday held one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan after arriving in Islamabad on a one-day official visit.

During the meeting, both the leaders discussed matters pertaining to mutual interests and cooperation in different fields.

Sources told that the premier will also exchange views with other UAE officials in delegation-level meeting.

Frequent exchange of high-level visits between Pakistan and the UAE is reflective of the importance that the two countries attach to their fraternal ties.

The visit also illustrates the strength and substance of the Pakistan-UAE special relationship. The UAE is Pakistan’s largest trading partner in the Middle East and a major source of investments.

It is also among Pakistan’s prime development partners in education, health and energy sectors. UAE hosts more than 1.6 million expatriate Pakistani community, which contributes remittances of around $4.5 billion annually to the GDP.

The visit of Crown Prince will contribute to further enhancement of multi-faceted collaboration between Pakistan and the UAE.