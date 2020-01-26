HEC announces PhD scholarships

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced scholarships opportunities of fall-2020 for PhD studies in top-ranked US universities under US-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor Project.

The HEC has invited applications from Pakistani nationals intending to pursue PhD in the fields: Arts and Humanities, Design and Media, Social Sciences, Engineering, Basic Sciences, Medical and Allied Health Sciences, Agriculture, Veterinary Science, Computer Sciences, Emerging Technologies, Water Resources and Energy.

According to sources, the scholarships will cover living stipend, health insurance, settlement allowance and airfare.

“This is zero tuition model. Hence, the applicants need to secure admission along with tuition waiver from the US universities, land grant universities or university systems mentioned on the HEC website”, they added.

HEC, they said, has negotiated tuition fee waivers for Pakistani nationals with different ranked/land grant US universities.

They said the applicants selected by the host university, after satisfying respective admission requirements/criteria, shall be offered HEC scholarships under “US-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor” Project in line with the HEC policy.

They said that under the project as many as 10,000 scholars will be sent to the US top-ranked universities till 2024 with the effort of the Government of Pakistan to train its faculty resources in identified subject areas.