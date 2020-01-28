Govt’s committee to submit report progress on Shaheed Sikandar Zehri University

QUETTA: Following the directions of Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani, a committee led by Additional Chief Secretary P&D Abdul Rehman Buzdar visited Khuzdar on Tuesday in order to review progress on construction of Shaheed Sikandar Zehri University. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Secretary P&D Hashim Ghilzai, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Rasool Zehri, Director GMI Dr. Shabiir Ahmed Lehri, Secretary Higher Education Abdul Saboor Kakar, Chief of Section Officer Arif Baloch and Chief of Section Health Hafiz Qasim were accompanied with Additional CS P&D during Khuzdar’s visit.

The committee members have visited Shaheed Sikandar University Khuzdar and Jhalawan Medical College where consultant architect Muhammad Ali briefed the members regarding progress on construction of both varsity and college.

“80% construction of Shaheed Sikandar Zehri University has been completed comprising on 22 blocks.” Muhammad Ali said added construction of Admin Block, Academic Blocks and Hostel has reached in final phase.

Meanwhile the committee members reviewed the newly constructed boundary wall of Jhalawan Medical College Khuzdar and received thorough briefing over construction of Khuzdar’s first medical college.

The committee gathered all details during the visit and the final report would be submitted in next cabinet meeting.

