Forest’s protection, top priority of Administration: DC Sheerani

QUETTA: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shairani Muhammad Azeem Khan Kakar Tuesday said protection of forest was a top priority of administration and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

QUETTA: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shairani Muhammad Azeem Khan Kakar Tuesday said protection of forest was a top priority of administration and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review measures of forest protection at Shairani Headquarter Town.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Shekh Asmatullah Mondukhel, DEO Shekh Musa Khan, Inspector Sheen Gull Kamal, SHO Rozi Khan, scholars Mualvi Dadullah Shairani, and Hafiz Muhammad Usman, said press release issued here.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Azeem Khan Kakar said no one would be allowed to damage the forest and measures would be taken to increase the forest area.

He said Shairani district has been distributed in five areas and teams had been constituted for each area for patrolling in the areas in order to ensure protection of forest on daily basis.

Earlier, scholars Maulvi Dadullah Shairani and Hafiz Muhammad Usman Shairani also highlighted the importance of forest and Wildlife under the Islamic values in the meeting.

