FIA special team formed to investigate wheat crisis

LAHORE The federal government has constituted a special team of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to investigate into the prevailing wheat crisis across the country.

The FIA’s deputy director will head the team to determine the responsible persons who have caused the crisis, and the role played by the government officials in the matter.

Importantly, the team will inquire about the amount of wheat bought by the mill owners and the amount of wheat flour produced by those mills.

According to sources, a report carrying recommendation(s) to end the wheat crisis will also be sent to higher officials.

A report will also be prepared on the total production of wheat, the surplus amount, and a list of individuals who purchased the commodity from the open market.