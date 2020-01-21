EU to commence clean drinking water in Balochistan

QUETTA: The European Union’s ambassador to Pakistan Ms. Androulla Kaminara on Tuesday said, the EU would continue efforts to ensure provision of basic facilities to masses adding all efforts being utilized to start implementation on clean drinking water in Balochistan with total cost of 40 million euros. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: The European Union’s ambassador to Pakistan Ms. Androulla Kaminara on Tuesday said, the EU would continue efforts to ensure provision of basic facilities to masses adding all efforts being utilized to start implementation on clean drinking water in Balochistan with total cost of 40 million euros.

She shared these views while addressing LSO convention conducted by Balochistan Rural Support Program here in a local hotel announced more social development program for Afghan Refugees and local community of Balochistan.

“Balochistan remained in top priorities of EU’s development program in Pakistan hence we have been cooperating with provincial government in order to ensure provision of facilities to local masses.” Ms Androulla Kaminara said.

She further announced the EU has been willing to commence various development projects in Balochistan with total cost of 120 euros, “Clean drinking water projects for people of Balochistan would be implemented in near future with total funds of 40 million euros.”

Lauding Pakistan’s contribution in assisting millions of Afghan Refugees the EU’s ambassador said, European Union has always praised Pakistan’s efforts in providing safe and healthy environment to Afghan Refugees fled war in their country thus EU would has plans to launch social development projects in Balochistan for Afghan Refugees and local neighborhoods close to Afghan Refugee’s camps.

She expressed grief over recent destruction in Balochistan due to snowfall and torrential rains pledged EU’s full cooperation with Balochistan Government in order to impart relief to people effected by snowfall and downpour.

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai, Finance Minister Zahoor Buledi, ANP’s Asghar Khan Achakzai, JUI F’s Abdul Wahid Siddiqui, HDP’s Qadir Nail, Chief Executive BRSP Nadir Gul Barrech, Opposition Leader Malik Sikandar Advocate and Woman MPA Shaheena Mehtarzai were present in the occasion.

Like this: Like Loading...