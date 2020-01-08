Ending Thana Culture

One pinned that expectation that Imran Khan-led PTI government that it will deliver its election promise of bringing much-needed reforms in the institution on the pattern of the KP. However, that is yet to be seen despite the passage of about one and a half years in power. Whilst inaugurating Model Police Station in Mianwali, Prime Minister Imran Khan said it is time for police in Punjab to move beyond the thana-kutchery culture and develop as a force on modern lines. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

One pinned that expectation that Imran Khan-led PTI government that it will deliver its election promise of bringing much-needed reforms in the institution on the pattern of the KP. However, that is yet to be seen despite the passage of about one and a half years in power. Whilst inaugurating Model Police Station in Mianwali, Prime Minister Imran Khan said it is time for police in Punjab to move beyond the thana-kutchery culture and develop as a force on modern lines.

Punjab Province enjoyed the monopoly over the Thana culture with the support of feudal and their allies in all walks of life. During the prolonged period of One Unit or unified Province of West Pakistan, Punjab exported the Thana culture to other provinces through its trained and experienced officers. The KPK offered tough resistance to the police invasion of Punjab for a number of reasons and the KPK was partly infected with this menace. However, there was no resistance in Sindh and Balochistan where the West Pakistan Police under the domination of Punjab Police played havoc with the indigenous societies of the Sindhi and Baloch people.

Doing away with the prevalent Thana culture which only delivers to the influential people and involves abuse of power by police personnel is something that has been promised by successive governments in our country but it is unfortunate that nothing has visibly changed on the ground as the common man still considers and fears the police stations as the ‘no-go-areas’ for the treatment and abuse of power they experience there.

Whilst, the initiative of model police station in Mianwali, which the PM declared as a beginning, is really appreciated but the people expect much wider change in the entire police department which protects the weak and innocent from the criminal elements. This can only be done by firstly freeing the force from any political interference. Then there is really need to revisit the obsolete recruitment and training of police officials. In our view, the police need to recruit officers at the young age of 18-22 and have them undergo rigorous training on the pattern of the army. For specialised fields e.g. investigative units for white-collar crime, there can be lateral recruitment, just like the army recruits doctors, engineers and educationists. Training at the Civil Services Academy is redundant for the police service; it has nothing to do with their field. The specialized trainings do not help much either, because these are treated as a mere formality and are thus inadequate. Apart from ensuring merit based recruitment from top to bottom, training programs should be arranged for the police personnel keeping in view the modern day requirements. Though there are a series of reports on police reforms which are gathering dust somewhere but the government may consider the most recent report formulated by Police Reforms Committee constituted by the Supreme Court. It gives a clear roadmap to the government to bring holistic changes in the police department. In a nutshell, our police will continue beating suspects to death if we keep beating about the bush by delaying genuine police reforms. There will be elements in bureaucracy who will try to stall, delay and kill any reforms process, but one has great expectations from Imran Khan, who is known for doing extraordinary things, to translate his vision into reality about police reforms. This in fact will be the first major step towards providing justice to the people.

All the police officials found guilty in torturing prisoners in official custody should be punished through a process of law and a clear message that the courts are competent to punish anyone found guilty of any offence. No individual, whosoever may be, had no right to take laws in his own hand and commit excesses on people before they were found guilty in a court of law. The Thana Culture should end in all over Paistan and the prisoners should feel safe while in Government custody and unlike the Punjab where custodial killing is rampant.

Like this: Like Loading...