ECP issues list of senators, MNAs who did not submit assets details

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has on Thursday issued a list of those senators and MNAs (members National Assembly) who did not submit details of their assets.

The ECP said that 166 MNAs and 32 senators did not submit their details even after the deadline ended and announced to suspend their membership on January 16.

The list includes Interior Minister retired Brig Ijaz Ahmad Shah, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak.

Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza, Maritime Affairs Minister Syed Ali Zaidi, Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda, State Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi, PTI Secretary General Amir Mahmood Kiyani and others have also not submitted their assets details.