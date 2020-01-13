Deadlock persists between MQM-P and PTI

A delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Monday arrived at the headquarters of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) in an attempt to address the grievances of the disgruntled ally, which had quit the federal cabinet a day earlier citing “unfulfilled promises”.

The MQM-P on Sunday gave the PTI government in the Centre a jolt as Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui announced his decision to leave the federal cabinet over “unfulfilled promises”.

However, the MQM-P’s key leaders that the party’s recent move was a part of pressurising the federal government to give it another ministry because, the party believes, Farogh Naseem, Minister for Law and Justice, has been solely working on behalf of federal government.

Following the bombshell announcement, Prime Minister Imran Khan tasked PTI’s Karachi leaders to meet the MQM-P leaders and address their grievances.

The PTI delegation, headed by Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar and comprising Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman and Firdous Shamim Naqvi, reached the MQM office in Bahaduarabad earlier today.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Umar said that the PTI wished for the MQM-P to stay in the cabinet. “Our wish is that Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui remains in the cabinet,” Umar said.

“PM will visit Karachi in the first week of February and update the MQM-P on the developments related to Karachi,” he added, downplaying reports that the governor of the province would be changed.

Speaking to reporters alongside Umar, Siddiqui said that he had not taken back his resignation. “Our meeting was already scheduled, it was not negotiations,” he said.