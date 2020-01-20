CTD kills two suspected terrorists in Quetta

The Counter-Terrorism Department killed on Monday two suspected terrorists in an alleged encounter in Quetta. The two terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire near the Nawa Killi bypass in Quetta, a CTD spokesperson said. A policeman was injured and the CTD vehicle was also damaged because of gunfire.

Initial investigation suggested that the suspects were trying to transport an explosives-laden motorcycle into the city.

They were identified as Hikmat and Kifayat, according to the statement. Officials also recovered two handguns and explosives from the scene.