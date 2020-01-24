CM Balochistan says not taking Quddus Bizenjo’ remarks seriously

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal on Thursday said that he was not giving much attention to the remarks of the Speaker Balochistan Assembly Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and said that the coalition government in the province has performed after coming into power. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal on Thursday said that he was not giving much attention to the remarks of the Speaker Balochistan Assembly Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and said that the coalition government in the province has performed after coming into power.

He said that the governments should only be judged by the works it had carried out rather than hurling blames at each other.

“It would not matter if I say that the Center or a province is not performing to my expectations,” he said.

While refusing to comment on the remarks of Bizenjo, who announced to topple the incumbent government led by the chief minister, Jam Kamal said that these could be his personal remarks and he is not taking it seriously.

“Only Bizenjo could tell as to what is going on in his mind,” he said while terming him a ‘jazbati’ member in the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), who has a track record of giving such statements.

Earlier, Speaker Balochistan Assembly Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has announced to deseat incumbent Chief Minister Jam Kamal with an in-house change in the province.

Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, who also remained chief minister of Balochistan, said that Jam Kamal has failed (to run the province). He vowed to bring an in-house change in the provincial government.

Bizenjo, who is also a member of ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), said that the party could not be put on stake for the sake of the chief minister.

“The Chief Minister’s Secretariat has been converted into a bunker. The party could not be damaged for an individual,” Speaker said.

