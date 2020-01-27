CM Balochistan pays surprise visit to Gwadar’s Old Town

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani on Monday paid a surprise visit in Gwadar’s old town without security protocol meeting with local public. During the visit CM Balochistan has heard the issues of local population of Gwadar’s old Town added without addressing issues of locals’ population, development in Gawadar would be meaningless. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Local residents have expressed astonishment after seeing Chief Minister Balochistan without any protocol or announced visit. “Government of Balochistan would ensure provision of facilities to people living in old town of Gwadar while we would take them on-board in all development schemes.” CM Balochistan said pledged to address the issues pestering local residents of Old Town Gwadar.

Jam Kamal directed Gwadar Development Authority to address the issues and concerns of local residents of Gwadar added provincial government utilizing all resources to uplift development in Gwadar.

Local residents have lauded CM’s surprise visit of Old Town Gawadar and expressed full support for Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani.

