Chinese officials taking adequate measures to control coronavirus: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has on Thursday said that the Chinese officials are taking adequate measures to control the coronavirus epidemic,

The foreign minister said in his statement that the people and government of Pakistan are standing with China in this difficult hour. China will undoubtedly overcome this challenge, he stressed.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi remarked that the top leadership of China is monitoring the efforts being made to control the epidemic. The international community has also praised the Chinese efforts to control the virus, he said.

The foreign minister thanked Beijing for helping Pakistani citizens residing in China. Pakistan is ready to extend every possible support to its neighbor, Shah Mehmood Qureshi affirmed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the total number of confirmed deaths from the newly identified pathogen in China has risen by 38 to 170 and infections also jumped.

Chinese health authorities said there were 7,711 confirmed cases of infection as of the end of Wednesday, mostly in Hubei province where the death toll rose by 37 to 162.