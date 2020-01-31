BISP scam: FIA launches inquiry against ousted govt officials in two phases

ISLAMABAD Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday has launched an inquiry against four government officials, who have been ousted from their posts for taking benefit from Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), in two phases.

In the first phase, investigation against these officers will be carried out while in second phase, their facilitators will be detained.

FIA headquarters has forwarded details of the officers to all provincial zones whereas a letter has also been sent to National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) for their informtion regarding family tree, biometric and occupation.

Record of these officers’ pays and employment has also been sought from Auditor General of Pakistan Revenue (AGPR).

It is to be mentioned here that 2,543 senior officers were removed from the BISP list.Officials from Balochistan and Sindh received highest amounts through the programme.

Overall, three officers of grade 21 and 59 officers of grade 20 quarterly received the sum under the programme whereas 429 officials of grade 19 were also among the beneficiaries.

342 officers of grade 18 from Sindh and 1,240 officers of grade 17 overall derived advantages from the scheme.