Balochistan MPAs threatens to stop gas supply to other province

QUETTA: The opposition and cabinet members of Balochistan Assembly on Thursday slammed Sui-Southern Gas Company and Quetta Electric Supply Company over unannounced electricity break down and low-gas pressure in Quetta announced to launch strict protest and suspension of gas supply to rest of the country from Sui. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: The opposition and cabinet members of Balochistan Assembly on Thursday slammed Sui-Southern Gas Company and Quetta Electric Supply Company over unannounced electricity break down and low-gas pressure in Quetta announced to launch strict protest and suspension of gas supply to rest of the country from Sui.

Addressing a joint news conference at Quetta Press Club Opposition Leader Malik Sikandar Advocate, Chairman Public Accounts Committee Akhtar Hussain Langove, Advisor to CM for Sports and Culture Abdul Khaliq Hazara, Nasrullah Zeeray, Ahmed Nawaz Baloch and Mubeen Khilji alleged center for treating Balochistan as half-child added the attitude of Federal Government should be changes now,

“If people of Quetta city deprived from gas and electricity in freezing temperature, we can predict the plight of people living in other cities of Balochistan.” Malik Sikandar Advocate said called SSGC and QESCO as inept departments for pestering citizens.

The opposition and cabinet members have threatened to stage protest with masses on January 19 if SSGC and QESCO didn’t restore electricity and gas supply in Quetta adding if our demands didn’t fulfill, we would suspend gas supply to rest of the country from Sui.

Nine member Provincial Assembly have met with QESCO officials and discussed unannounced electricity breakdown pestering masses while QESCO officials pledged to install 10 further feeders in the province.

“The QESCO responsible to replace damaged transformers but the department instead of providing relief to mases in winters, causing electricity and water crisis in the capital.” Opposition Leader of Provincial Assembly added.

Swarming on SSGC officials over low gas pressure in the capital that scathing citizens the opposition and cabinet members have asked SSGC company to shut their offices in Balochistan if they didn’t restore gas-supply,

“Low-gas pressures have caused 12 deaths in the provincial capital in one month but the company didn’t take any serious step to address low-gas pressure issue in Quetta city.” Members Provincial Assembly said announced to stage protest with masses outside SSGC office on January 19th.

Advisor to CM for Sports and Culture Abdul Khaliq Hazara said, when Federal Minister for Energy Umar Ayoub and Jahangir Tareen came to Quetta, the gas pressure was normal for three days but since they returned citizens of Quetta are deprived of natural gas.

Chairman Public Accounts Committee Akhtar Hussain Langove has said, opposition and government members have set aside their political difference and launched joint efforts in order to ensure provision of gas and electricity to masses.

“During recent snowfall when mercury dropped to -8, people of Quetta didn’t receive gas which tantamount of an oppression with masses.” Langove said added we wouldn’t allow our gas to light stove of other provinces when our people looking for gas.

Like this: Like Loading...