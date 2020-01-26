Balochistan govt enhances allocations for dams’ construction

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has approved enhancing of Public Sector Development Programme of current financial year to Rs 3,000 million for construction small and check dams, sprawling over a large area to resolve the water scarcity issue of the province.

According to an official source, the government had allocated Rs 1,000 million for the development of small and checks dams in the province during the current financial year and enhanced the allocations to meet the requirements. He said that the government had worked out a comprehensive programme for managing the incurring floods through small dams.

The completion of these projects would help the irrigation system besides tackling the water scarcity situation in the province, he added. He said that the government had to expedite the construction work of Naulong dam on Mula River in Jhal Magsi district which was the first hydel dam of the province to generate 5.5 megawatts electricity and irrigate 4,000 acres land.

Balochistan government has also planned to establish Technical Education and Embroidery Centres for women in five districts of the province with an estimated cost of Rs231.67 million. The provincial government has been taking initiatives to impart technical skills among youth particularly women where they could get entrepreneurship skills along with financial assistance for transforming their start-up ideas into reality, an official of the Balochistan government.