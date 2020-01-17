Balochistan CM provides cash, warm clothes to shoe-polishing kid in viral video

QUETTA: Balochistan chief minister Jam Kamal Khan on Friday provided financial assistance to the shoe-polishing street kid in snow-hit Quetta after he had announced guardianship a day earlier.

The CM Secretariat summoned the innocent child, Asadullah, and presented him a sum of cash, ration, and other items for domestic needs. Khan also provided warm clothes to the street child who was seen shivering in the cold earlier in a viral video.

After handing over the items, the minister patted the child’s head before he went home, the provincial government’s spokesperson, Liaquat Shahwani, said.

Earlier, after the video surfaced, Shahwani said that the video of the helpless child circulating on social media made him very “upset”.

“It’s heart-wrenching to look at these visuals. I was hurt and upset when I saw those visuals,” the spokesperson had said. “The chief minister has taken responsibility for this [shoe-polishing] child himself.

“We have already allocated a budget of 50 crore [Rs500 million] for child protection authority and will do effective legislation against child labour,” he had added.