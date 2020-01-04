Balochistan: Arrangement made for coming rains, snow

QUETTA: Provincial Minister for Home and PDMA Meer Zia Langove has chaired a meeting to review preparations for rain and snowfall system reaching Balochistan from today directed authorities to set timely arrangements in order to ensure provision of relief. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Provincial Minister for Home and PDMA Meer Zia Langove has chaired a meeting to review preparations for rain and snowfall system reaching Balochistan from today directed authorities to set timely arrangements in order to ensure provision of relief.

“Snowfall predicted in Quetta, Kalat and Qilla Abdullah therefore awareness campaign should be launched in the province regarding safety precautions during snowfall season.” Zia Langove said ordered utilization of all resources for public relief.

“Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) should set prepare heavy machinery in order to clear road blockage during snowfall.”

He further said, government has provided all necessary machinery and equipment to PDMA Balochistan pledged to fulfill further needs of the department,

“Provincial Disaster Management Authority remained active during all natural disasters while government taking more measures to strengthen the capacity of PDMA.” Langove added.

