Balochistan: 500 rescued as death toll from rain, snow reaches 20

QUETTA: The mercury went down to minus region in most districts of Balochistan amid calamitous snowfall in the southwestern province of Pakistan. FC, Levies and PDMA rescues snowflakes in Balochistan after five days of heavy snowfall Rescue operation has been completed in Muslim Bagh and Kan Mehtarzai.

More than 500 people were evacuated to safer places, while 80 vehicles have been safely evacuated during the rescue, but the ground connection of Kan Mahatrzai, Ziarat, Toba Achakzai, Toba Kakri and Rood Mullazai has been disconnected so far during the snowfall.

20 people, including women and children, were killed and more than 15 were injured in various incidents, as cold wave continues in Quetta and northern Balochistan. Cold weather is likely to increase over the next 48 hours.

According to details, rescue operation in Muslim Bagh and Kan Mehtarzai was completed after heavy snowfall in Balochistan. Administration, FC, Levies and PDMA personnel participated in the snowfall More than 500 people, including women and children were evacuated to safer places and more than 80 vehicles were evacuated during the rescue operation.

After 5 days, the ground contact of Balochistan was restored from across the country Quetta-Chaman, Quetta-Zhob, Quetta-Karachi and Quetta-Sibi highways have been opened for traffic, but big vehicles are not allowed until today, said PDMA’s DG Imran Zarkoon, adding that rescue workers also have distributed food items.

“Measures are being taken to restore roads in affected areas after opening of national highways provided,” he added. PDMA officials said 20 people were killed in various incidents of snowfall in Balochistan, including 11 women and 6 children. While 13 people were injured, eight people were killed and 4 were injured, including 4 women and 4 children as roof collapsed in Zhob.

Five women were killed and two were injured when a roof collapsed in Qila Abdullah while two women and two children were killed in two incidents of house collapse in Pishin. In addition, a woman was killed and four children were injured in a roof collapse in Quetta. According to the PDMA, all passengers stranded in a snowstorm in Kahn Mehtarzai and Khanozai have been rescued. The work of rescue continued for 24 hours.

After evacuation, more than 500 people were shifted to Khanozai Muslim Bagh, including infants and women. According to Deputy Commissioner Atiq-ur-Rehman, dozens of people were trapped in the vehicles for hours in the coldest minus 14 degree centigrade. The National Highway was opened after Operation Cleanup to open the main highway while Quetta at the Lak Pass location.

Karachi highway has been cleared for freight vehicles, but Lak Pass and Khujak Pass are currently closed for heavy traffic, but on PDMA’s directive, various roads in snowy areas are still closed for heavy traffic, said Balochistan Chief Minister Mirjam Kamal. “Kan Mehtarzai is severely affected by the snowfall,” Chief Minister Balochistan said.

