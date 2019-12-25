Whole nation standing with Kashmiri brethren, reiterate President Alvi and PM Imran

ISLAMABAD ; President Dr Arif Ali and Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday reiterated that Kashmir is Pakistan’s jugular vein and the whole nation is standing with Kashmiri brethren in their messages on the Quaid Day as Pakistan celebrates 143rd birth anniversary of Founder of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with traditional zeal. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

ISLAMABAD ; President Dr Arif Ali and Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday reiterated that Kashmir is Pakistan’s jugular vein and the whole nation is standing with Kashmiri brethren in their messages on the Quaid Day as Pakistan celebrates 143rd birth anniversary of Founder of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with traditional zeal.

Dr Arif Alvi said today marks as a special day in the history of our homeland. For today, we witnessed the birth of a great leader, a leader who changed the geography of this continent and gave us our Motherland, our very own Pakistan.

He said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a visionary man who had envisaged the separate identity, needs and political direction of the Muslims of the subcontinent, adding that the acumen of his foresight and vision can be witnessed even today with the prevailing conditions in India and Indian occupied Kashmir.

The President said Pakistan is a resilient Nation and we have with grace of Almighty Allah embarked upon the path to progress and development as envisaged by the Father of the Nation. He said today, by paying homage to this great leader, we should stand united and re-affirm our faith in his teachings. Let’s make “Unity, Faith and Discipline” the bedrock for our future growth and progress. May Allah be with us. Pakistan Zindabad.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan in his message on the occasion said that the entire nation is observing the birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah today with due reverence, adding that the Quaid personified impeccable integrity, exemplary character, selflessness and devotion to the cause of an independent homeland for the Muslims. His charisma inspired the Muslims of South Asia during the distressful times and circumstances.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam is amongst the great and visionary leaders of the Twentieth Century and has inspired millions across the world and the decisive freedom movement spearheaded by the Quaid is a manifestation of his political insight and sagacity, as well as his firm commitment to the ideals of democracy and rule of law till his last breath.

Imran Khan said the entire World is witnessing the perversion of the so called secular outlook of the Indian Constitution today with discrimination and brutal actions against different minorities especially Muslims, including the passage of Citizenship Amendment Act-2019 and its aftermath. Indeed, these developments have, again, vindicated the conviction of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah that the extremist Hindus of India would never allow the Muslim minority to live with respect and dignity.

The prime minister further said this Day we must not also forget the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir facing the worst human rights violations at the hands of the fascist RSS-inspired BJP government. Quaid-e-Azam had called Kashmir the “jugular vein” of Pakistan, and on this day we reaffirm our commitment that entire Pakistani nation stands united, solid as a rock, behind their Kashmiri brethren.

Khan said: “We are indebted to Quaid-e-Azam for enabling us to live freely and preserve our social, cultural and religious identity. We still have a long way to go to fully realize the ideals of our founding father and fulfill the purpose for which our forefathers rendered innumerable sacrifices. We can achieve all these objectives while rededicating ourselves to the guiding principles given by the Father of the Nation. The best way to pay homage to the Quaid on his Birth Anniversary is to adhere to his principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline which are beacon of light for us for making Naya Pakistan – the truly Quaid’s Pakistan.”

