Secretary C&W review work on Ayub Stadium

QUETTA: Secretary Communication and Works Noor Ul Amin Mengal visited the Ayub Stadium of Quetta to review ongoing development work for the national games. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Secretary Communication and Works Noor Ul Amin Mengal visited the Ayub Stadium of Quetta to review ongoing development work for the national games.

On the directives of the Chief Minister Balochistan, the Secretary of Communications and Works Noorl Ul Amin Mangal visited the Ayoub Stadium Quetta on Monday along with Secretary Sports Imran Gichki and inspected the ongoing construction projects for holding national sports.

Director General Sports gave a briefing to the Secretary C&W, who on the occasion directed the DG for the formation of a steering committee to ensure construction projects in line with national sports standards and timely completion, which would monitor the project.

Secretary Noor Ul Amin Mengal said that the standards for construction in projects will not be compromised, as he will visit the stadium again next month to inspect the plans.

Like this: Like Loading...