Rangers seize drugs worth Rs20m near Hub Chowki

QUETTA: The Pakistan Rangers seized on Monday drugs worth more than Rs20 million from near Hub Chowki in Balochistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: The Pakistan Rangers seized on Monday drugs worth more than Rs20 million from near Hub Chowki in Balochistan.

At least 263 kilogrammes of betel nuts, five kilogrammes of hashish and 17kg of heroin was confiscated, according to the Rangers.

Almost 25,000kg coriander seeds and cash worth more than Rs10 million were also seized.

“The drugs were being smuggled from Quetta to Karachi,” said a Rangers official. “They were seized during snap checking,” he said.

The seized items have been sent to the customs department, he added.

Like this: Like Loading...