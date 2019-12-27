Passing out parade of Baloch recruits in Pak Army held

QUETTA: An impressive passing out parade of Baloch recruits was held at EME Centre on Friday. General Officer Commanding was the chief guest on the occasion. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

While addressing to the parade he congratulated the passing out recruits and hoped that they will become an asset for Pakistan Army.

He later gave away prizes amongst the outstanding recruits. Recruit Hameedullah declared the Overall Best Recruit of the course and was awarded Commanders Southern Command shield while Recruit Muhammad Atiq remained 2nd Overall Best Recruit and was awarded Centre Commandant’ Cane.

It is worth mentioning that so far more than 8000 Baloch recruits have been passed out from the centre and serving in various formations of Pakistan Army.

A large number of military officials and relatives of passing out recruits were present on the occasion

