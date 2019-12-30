OGRA recommends Rs2.61 hike in petrol price

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Monday recommended to the Petroleum Division that the prices of petroleum products be raised, sources confirmed.

The proposal, according to sources, has recommended a Rs2.61 hike in petrol and Rs2.52 in diesel prices.

If OGRA’s recommendations are approved, the revised rates for petrol and diesel would be Rs116.60 and 127.26 respectively, sources said.

Furthermore, the regulatory authority has recommended that the price of kerosene oil be raised to Rs99.45 and light diesel oil’s to Rs84.51, sources added.

On December 18, OGRA had proposed to the government an increase of up to 213.7 per cent in gas price for domestic consumers from January 2020.