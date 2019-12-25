NAB files illegal asset reference against former MD Pasni Fish Harbor Authority

QUETTA: Government official’s illegal assets worth millions of rupees identified, as NAB Balochistan files reference against Managing Director Pasni Fish Harbor Authority Balochistan Ali Gul Kurd in accountability court Quetta. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The National Accountability Bureau (Balochistan) has filed a reference against Managing Director Pasni Fish Harbor Authority Balochistan Ali Gul Kurd in Quetta, as illegal assets worth millions of rupees were revealed of the government grade 20 officer.

According to details, the investigation of the complaint of illegal assets against former DG Finance Office Quetta and the current MD Pasni Fish Harbor Authority Ali Gul Kurd revealed that the accused, Ali Gul Kurd, himself and his anonymous partner in Quetta, Mastung, and in Balochistan’s industrial city, Hub holds valuable properties worth crores of rupees.

These properties include residential and commercial plazas in expensive areas of Quetta.

NAB Balochistan has completed investigation of the assets case against the accused and has submitted the reference accountability court in Quetta, NAB official told.

