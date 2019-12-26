FAFT conditions

In response to the progress report submitted to Asia Pacific Group (APG) on the implementation of 27 point action plan to curb money laundering and terror financing, the Financial Action Task Force has handed down a questionnaire of 150 quarries about curbing the twin menace. The global watchdog has told Pakistan to ensure appropriate legal action against the individuals affiliated with proscribed organisations. It has sought the details of legal measures, including the copies of FIRs registered against such individuals. It has also asked for the measures so far taken for regulating the functioning of religious seminaries. The main concerns of the FATF is about making the anti-money laundering and counters terrorism regimes strong and implement laws therefor in letter and spirit. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The progress report on implementation of action plan was submitted to APG, a regional affiliate body of FATF, on December 3. Since last October, when the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) issued a stern warning to Pakistan to show progress regarding money laundering and terror financing by February 2020 or face the consequences, the government has taken several measures to address the most crucial issues. State Bank Governor Reza Baqir said both FATF and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have appreciated the steps taken by the Pakistani government so far. The country has been on the grey list since 2018 in the wake of our financial wizards’ inability to address the task force’s concerns. At the second edition of Financial Crime Summit in Karachi, Baqir implied that Pakistan would achieve all targets without much difficulty. Interestingly, these claims have been made just before another crucial FATF meeting, and it remains to be seen if other members are just as optimistic. Baqir says FATF has assessed Pakistan’s progress and noted a lot of progress between May to September. If this is true, why did the Asia Pacific Group in July and FATF in October leave stern warnings for Pakistan?

The handing over of questionnaire of 150 supplementary questions now tells a different story. More worrying is asking for ensuring legal action against the individuals believed to be affiliated with banned organisations and steps taken for seminary reforms. It was agreed in the National Action Plan that criminal justice system shall be reformed and sources of finances shall be choked to banned outfits by making legislations. Moreover, seminaries reforms shall be done in due course of time.

The government has indeed taken the FATF issue very seriously and after every FATF meeting (and warning), it has made high-level committees, even involving the armed forces, for high-end results; but all in vain. Prime Minister Imran Khan has often taken up the issue of money laundering at international forums, and rightly he has urged the developed world to help the developing world to stop the illicit flight of capital to rich countries. If the system is made foolproof, the FATF grey listing will be regarded as something of an opportunity. *

The last PML-N government had two third majority in the National Assembly and the PPP had a majority in Senate. If the two mainstream political parties had shown seriousness about the required legislations and had passed and enforced them then Pakistan would not have been placed on black list. The resolution of putting Pakistan on black list of countries having weak anti-money laundering and Counterterrorism financing regimes was tabled in February, 2018 in the plenary session of FATF in Paris. Now the global watchdog is holding the leg of PTI government to fire for ensuring legal action against the individuals who have links with proscribed organisations and regulate the functioning of seminaries for which it may not get the parliamentary and political support from the opposition parties.

